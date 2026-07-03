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Pop Culture
'I Thought Wanda Was Going to Die': 'Snowfall' Star Gail Bean Reflects on Wanda's Evolution
'Snowfall' star Gail Bean, who portrays the recovering addict Wanda, talks her character's evolution, who she'd play in a biopic, and much, much more!
Khal1918 days ago