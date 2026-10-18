Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Slashed Her Monthly Support From $100K to $20K

The claims appear in Alex Gibney’s documentary Musk as St. Clair seeks sole custody; the financial details remain unverified, and Musk has dismissed the film as a “hit piece.”

She alleges Musk cut the proposed monthly support to $40,000 after she rejected the NDA-like agreement, then to $20,000 after she publicly identified him as the father.

Ashley St. Clair says Elon Musk offered her $15 million plus $100,000 a month for 20 years if she stayed quiet about their son, Romulus.

Ashley St. Clair says Elon Musk's financial support came with a condition: Keep quiet about their child. And when she refused, the money allegedly started disappearing. The mother of Musk's son Romulus claims the Tesla billionaire reduced her monthly support from a proposed $100,000 to $40,000, then slashed it again to $20,000 after she publicly acknowledged their child. Alex Gibney's nearly four-hour documentary Musk, which arrived in theaters Oct. 16, details the allegations. That's an $80,000 monthly difference between the original proposal and the amount St. Clair says she ultimately received.

And the original offer was considerably bigger than the monthly payments alone. “The NDA that they had provided me was labeled as a child support agreement,” St. Clair says in the film, according to People. “It was a lump sum of $15 million and then $100,000 a month for 20 years.” St. Clair says she refused to sign the agreement in “good conscience.” According to the documentary, Musk's aide Jared Birchall helped discuss the arrangement, which would have restricted what she could publicly disclose. St. Clair alleges the proposed payments were reduced after she rejected the agreement. Following her February 2025 announcement that Musk had fathered Romulus, she says the monthly amount dropped again. The precise financial arrangements have not been independently verified, and Musk's representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the documentary's allegations.

But St. Clair says the relationship began under considerably different circumstances. In 2023, Musk started interacting with her posts on X, the social media platform he owns. St. Clair, then a conservative commentator, says the billionaire became particularly interested in her family. “One day, he responded to one of my Mother's Day posts [and said] that I should have more children,” she recalls. Soon, Musk arranged private travel to see her, and conversations about expanding her family grew increasingly direct. “He was always saying, ‘We should have a kid. You should have so many more kids. You should have 10 kids,’” St. Clair says.

Musk reportedly presented himself as a devoted father and suggested his relationships with Grimes and Shivon Zilis, two other mothers of his children, were amicable. St. Clair says that impression didn't survive Romulus’s birth in September 2024. “It was almost as if he didn't show a certain side of himself until after I had our baby,” she says. The former couple is now involved in an ongoing custody dispute. St. Clair has sought sole custody of Romulus, while Musk has indicated he intends to fight for custody himself. And the child support allegations are only part of what St. Clair has been revealing about Musk's approach to fatherhood.

She previously claimed he told her they needed a “legion of children before the civil war.” Earlier reporting also described an alleged message in which Musk discussed using surrogates to reach “legion-level before the apocalypse.” Now St. Clair says other women have contacted her with accounts of Musk allegedly approaching them about having children. “There was a woman in Japan who just wanted, basically, sperm donation that he had obliged,” she says. St. Clair's account joins a growing collection of public allegations from women who have had children with Musk. His first wife, Justine Wilson, claims in the documentary that Musk referred to the mothers of his children as “breeders” and considered them “interchangeable.”

Wilson also recalled Musk declaring himself the “alpha” during their wedding dance. “I learned the term ‘gaslighting’ through my relationship with Elon,” Wilson says. Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, previously became embroiled in a contentious custody dispute with him. Earlier this month, Neuralink executive Zilis, the mother of four of Musk's children, announced that he had ended their relationship after more than five years. “It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning,” Zilis wrote on X. St. Clair responded on Instagram Stories with a pointed invitation: “You were warned girl. Hit me up, sister wife!” Musk has fathered 14 publicly known children with Wilson, Grimes, Zilis and St. Clair, including Nevada, his first child with Wilson, who died in infancy.

Musk declined to participate in Gibney's documentary and has dismissed it as a “hit piece.” His legal team has also challenged the film's accuracy and threatened legal action over separate claims.