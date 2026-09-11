Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Says He Calls His Children's Mothers ‘Breeders’ Who Are ‘Interchangeable’

Musk, who has 14 publicly known children with four women, declined to participate and called the film a “hit piece,” while his attorney accused its creators of starting with a predetermined conclusion.

Wilson also alleges Musk controlled and belittled her during their marriage and later cut off their transgender daughter Vivian’s health insurance without trying to repair their relationship.

Justine Wilson claims in Alex Gibney’s documentary Musk that ex-husband Elon Musk calls the mothers of his children “breeders” and views them as “interchangeable.”

Elon Musk's first wife says the billionaire has a dehumanizing term for the women who have given birth to his children: “Breeders.” According to People, Justine Wilson makes the claim in Alex Gibney's new documentary Musk, alleging that her ex-husband not only refers to the mothers of his children that way, but regards the women themselves as replaceable. “The breeders are interchangeable,” Wilson says of Musk's attitude.

The allegation takes on another dimension alongside what has already emerged about Musk's desire to build an enormous family. He has fathered 14 publicly known children with four women—and “legion” is apparently another word that has entered the conversation. Ashley St. Clair, who shares son Romulus with Musk, claims he told her they needed to have “a legion of children before the civil war.” And according to previously reported messages, Musk allegedly had an even bigger number in mind. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” Musk allegedly texted St. Clair while she was pregnant. The family he has already created is sprawling. Musk and Wilson had six children together: Nevada, who died at 10 weeks old, twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. Musk later had three children with Grimes—X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

He also has four children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia and son Seldon Lycurgus. St. Clair is the mother of Romulus. Wilson's “breeders” claim now adds another layer to her already blistering account of what she says life with Musk was like. She alleges Musk announced, “I am the alpha in this relationship,” while they were dancing at their 2000 wedding. Wilson says that dynamic carried into their marriage, claiming Musk routinely criticized her, made her feel “insignificant,” and spoke to her as though she were one of his employees. “I learned the term ‘gaslighting’ through my relationship with Elon,” Wilson says. Their daughter Vivian is also part of Wilson's account. Musk has publicly said he effectively “lost” Vivian, who is transgender, and blamed the “woke mind virus.” Wilson alleges in the documentary that Musk cut off Vivian's health insurance after she came out and has “never tried to repair things” with her.