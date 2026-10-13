Ciara Miller Says 'DWTS' Focused Too Much on 'Summer House' Betrayal: 'I'm So Much More'

After her October 6 elimination with partner Brandon Armstrong, Miller said the experience helped her confront stage fright, manage criticism, and accept that she could show her journey without being perfect.

Miller wished the show had highlighted her six years as an ICU nurse, appearances on The Traitors and Love Island: Aftersun, and her efforts to “pave the way for girls that look like me.”

Ciara Miller says Dancing with the Stars focused too heavily on her Summer House betrayal involving West Wilson and Amanda Batula instead of showing that she is “so much more.”

Ciara Miller wanted Dancing with the Stars to show audiences who she was beyond the Summer House drama. Instead, the reality star says her time on the ABC competition focused too heavily on the betrayal involving her former boyfriend West Wilson and longtime friend Amanda Batula. Speaking with Andy Richter on the Official DWTS podcast after her elimination, Miller said she was frustrated that her accomplishments outside Bravo got far less attention than the scandal that dominated Summer House Season 10. “I spent seven years, almost, on reality TV. When I started, I was 24, and I’m 30 now,” Miller explained. “I have, kind of, grown up on TV in a way and gone through some really essential years. So, I think, I’m so much more than what happened in this past year — [more than] a betrayal of friendship.”

The controversy erupted after Batula, Miller's close friend and confidante, became romantically involved with Wilson, whom Miller previously dated during Season 8. Batula was also married to fellow cast member Kyle Cooke before their split. But Miller pointed out that her résumé extends well beyond the Hamptons. She spent six years working as an ICU nurse, competed on The Traitors, hosted Love Island: Aftersun, and recently starred in Shaboozey's cinematic “Cowgirl” music video. “In my sphere, I’m trying to pave the way for girls that look like me aside from, like, the scandal,” Miller said. “So I wish that was maybe mentioned more.” Her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, agreed that audiences didn't get the complete picture. “I would love for people to understand the depth Ciara possesses,” Armstrong said, explaining that he quickly discovered how thoughtful Miller was about matters beyond reality television.

“She deserves better out of this process because of her character,” he added. Armstrong's support carried particular weight for Miller, who became emotional while discussing their partnership. She credited his patience and consistency with helping her navigate anxiety and the pressure of performing live. “Obviously I hate straight men,” Miller joked, referencing her experiences with Wilson. “But I will say, a part of that has been really healing.” She continued, “Having a guy show up week after week — even though it’s been a short process, still — to have someone be reliable and present and cheering you on is hard to put into words.” Miller and Armstrong were eliminated during Mariah Carey Night on October 6 despite earning 21 out of 30 for their jazz routine to “Emotions.” Their score tied three other couples and beat the night’s lowest score by eight points.