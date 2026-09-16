Ciara Miller’s ‘Summer House’ Crew Is Rallying Behind Her ‘DWTS’ Run, Burner Phones and All

Miller’s ballroom run with pro Brandon Armstrong follows her starring role as Cherie Lee in Shaboozey’s cinematic “Cowgirl” video.

Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and potentially Mia Calabrese plan to support Miller in Los Angeles, while Radke joked about using three phones to maximize his votes.

Carl Radke predicts Ciara Miller will win Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, praising her dancing, work ethic, and confidence.

Ciara Miller may have traded the Hamptons for the ballroom, but her Summer House crew is apparently coming with her. As Miller begins her run on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro Brandon Armstrong, Carl Radke says her Bravo castmates are already plotting how to support her—from trips to Los Angeles to, in his case, a potentially questionable number of voting devices. “I think she’s going to win. I’m going to manifest it, put the energy out there,” Radke told People.

He pointed to Miller's work ethic as much as her moves: “First of all, she’s a good dancer. She’s got such a fun vibe on the dance floor. Secondly, she works really hard when she puts her mind to something.” Radke said Miller's DWTS casting initially caught the Summer House crew by surprise. Although he'd heard “rumblings” that she might join the show, he said everyone ultimately found out online. The news quickly hit their group chat. “Then it was in the group chat, and then we were freaking out,” he recalled. “Everyone is just so happy for her.” That support could soon move from the group chat to the ballroom. Radke said he, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and potentially Mia Calabrese are trying to coordinate trips to Los Angeles to watch Miller compete in person. And if physical attendance isn't enough, Radke has another plan. “I’m going to get a burner phone times three,” he joked of voting for Miller. “Two burner phones and my personal phone, 10 votes a day, each burner.”