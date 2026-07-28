Kelly Rowland Swapped Alcohol for Heavy Lifts and a Stronger Life at 45

Rowland is equally focused on boundaries and protecting her peace—defending herself after the Cannes incident and stressing that kindness doesn’t mean she won’t stand up for herself or her family.

Her current regimen mixes lifting, HIIT, Pilates, boxing, and stretching, and she protects early-morning time before her sons wake up to pray, meditate, and train without rushing.

Kelly Rowland says she has traded alcohol for heavy weightlifting and a disciplined wellness routine, prioritizing strength, longevity, and feeling good in her 40s over chasing youth.

Kelly Rowland says she's entering a new era—one defined by strength, discipline, and putting her health first. The Grammy-winning singer recently opened up about the lifestyle changes that have transformed her daily routine, revealing that she's traded drinking for heavy lifting as she focuses on staying strong and capable as she gets older. Speaking on Women's Health's The Huddle podcast, Rowland said becoming a mother of two and navigating the years after the pandemic completely changed the way she approaches fitness and self-care. One of the biggest shifts has happened in the gym.

"I'm lifting heavier now," Rowland said, explaining that strength training has become a major part of her workouts alongside HIIT, Pilates, boxing, and stretching. She has made changes outside the gym, too. Rowland revealed that she stopped drinking about a year and a half ago, though she admitted she still misses white wine. “But I feel good. I feel really good,” she said, adding that she sleeps better and no longer deals with the same grogginess and brain fog the next day. Looking back, she admitted her priorities have changed dramatically over the years. "In my 20s, I thought strength was cute," she said. "In my 30s, I said I want to be strong." Now, at 45, she's focused on staying capable and healthy for decades to come. That mindset extends beyond exercise. Rowland said she intentionally wakes up before her sons—Titan, 11, and Noah, 5—to carve out uninterrupted time for herself. The quiet mornings allow her to pray, meditate, and train before the demands of the day begin. "When I wake up before them, I'm not rushing into everything," she said. "They get a clearer version of me, a strategized version of me."