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Kelly Rowland Swapped Alcohol for Heavy Lifts and a Stronger Life at 45

Why the Destiny’s Child star is building strength for the future — and the routine and boundaries reshaping her life at 45.

Kelly Rowland Reveals She Traded Alcohol for Weightlifting and Feels Better Than Ever
Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kelly Rowland says she has traded alcohol for heavy weightlifting and a disciplined wellness routine, prioritizing strength, longevity, and feeling good in her 40s over chasing youth.
  • Her current regimen mixes lifting, HIIT, Pilates, boxing, and stretching, and she protects early-morning time before her sons wake up to pray, meditate, and train without rushing.
  • Rowland is equally focused on boundaries and protecting her peace—defending herself after the Cannes incident and stressing that kindness doesn’t mean she won’t stand up for herself or her family.

Kelly Rowland says she's entering a new era—one defined by strength, discipline, and putting her health first. The Grammy-winning singer recently opened up about the lifestyle changes that have transformed her daily routine, revealing that she's traded drinking for heavy lifting as she focuses on staying strong and capable as she gets older.

Speaking on Women's Health's The Huddle podcast, Rowland said becoming a mother of two and navigating the years after the pandemic completely changed the way she approaches fitness and self-care.

One of the biggest shifts has happened in the gym.

"I'm lifting heavier now," Rowland said, explaining that strength training has become a major part of her workouts alongside HIIT, Pilates, boxing, and stretching.

She has made changes outside the gym, too. Rowland revealed that she stopped drinking about a year and a half ago, though she admitted she still misses white wine. “But I feel good. I feel really good,” she said, adding that she sleeps better and no longer deals with the same grogginess and brain fog the next day.

Looking back, she admitted her priorities have changed dramatically over the years. "In my 20s, I thought strength was cute," she said. "In my 30s, I said I want to be strong." Now, at 45, she's focused on staying capable and healthy for decades to come.

That mindset extends beyond exercise. Rowland said she intentionally wakes up before her sons—Titan, 11, and Noah, 5—to carve out uninterrupted time for herself. The quiet mornings allow her to pray, meditate, and train before the demands of the day begin.

"When I wake up before them, I'm not rushing into everything," she said. "They get a clearer version of me, a strategized version of me."

She also stressed the importance of listening to her body instead of pushing through exhaustion. "Something as simple as telling yourself, 'You tired, girl. You should go put your feet up,' is really important."

Away from the lighter moments, Rowland has also made headlines this year for speaking candidly about protecting her peace. During an appearance on ABC News' All Access with Linsey Davis, she rejected the idea that being kind means she's afraid to stand up for herself.

"I will. Don't play with me or my family," Rowland said, adding that she's equally protective of "my sisters" and "my friends."

Her comments echoed the stance she took following her widely discussed confrontation with a staff member at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Addressing the incident afterward, Rowland defended her actions by saying, "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries," while also arguing that she wasn't treated the same as other attendees.

These days, though, Rowland's focus is less on public perception and more on building a body that will serve her well into the future. "I want to be able to stand upright and not have poor posture," she said to Women’s Health. "It's just having a reverence and respect for it."

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