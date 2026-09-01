Brian Austin Green Admits One Thing Isn’t Quite What It Used to Be

Green applied that shift to his relationship with Sharna Burgess, whom he began dating in 2020 before they welcomed son Zane and announced their engagement.

The 53-year-old actor says therapy after his divorce from Megan Fox helped him stop building relationships around physical attraction and prioritize friendship and emotional compatibility.

Brian Austin Green says his sex drive has declined with age as his testosterone levels naturally drop, adding, “There’s no way to avoid that” and “I didn’t ask for it.”

Brian Austin Green has spent plenty of time lately talking about what changes with age. His approach to relationships has changed. His priorities have changed. And, as the 53-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum now freely admits, so has his sex drive. Green got into the subject during an August 29 episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, where he and former Bachelor star Bob Guiney were answering questions from listeners. When one asked whether men experience a declining libido as they get older, Green didn't exactly dance around the question. “Sure, absolutely, of course,” Green said. “That is a chemical thing, that is testosterone, and that is what men as they age start naturally losing.”

There are ways to push back against those changes, Green acknowledged. “You can take supplements, and you can go the opposite direction,” he said. But when it comes to his own experience, the actor was unequivocal: “Absolutely, sex drive lowers.”

Then came the kicker. “There’s no way to avoid that,” Green said. “I didn’t ask for it.” The admission fits into a much bigger conversation Green has been having about sex, attraction, and how differently he approaches relationships at 53 than he did during his 90210 days. In July, Green used the same podcast to take a hard look at his nearly 15-year relationship with Megan Fox. The two were married for almost a decade, but Green said the relationship was initially built around something much simpler. “We were married for almost 10 years, and I led with physical attraction,” he said. Green described his old approach as becoming “physically attracted to somebody and then sort of build[ing] a relationship around that.”