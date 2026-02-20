Bobbi Althoff Will Make Stand-Up Debut at Netflix Is A Joke Festival

The podcast host and viral personality is set to perform at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in May with a show titled Bobbi Althoff Tries Standup, marking her official entry into stand-up comedy.

Bobbi Althoff is leaning fully into comedy—and this time, she’s doing it without a guest sitting across from her.

For someone who built her brand on awkward silences and dry delivery, the move feels like a natural extension—even if she admits she’s walking into it with zero experience.

When Netflix approached her team about doing a live podcast, Althoff pivoted. Instead, she pitched stand-up. There was just one catch: she’d never done it before. “They asked me if I’d done stand-up before,” she said in an exclusive interview with Elle. “I was like, no, but I’m going to do it, so we’ll see.”

That willingness to jump in unprepared has defined much of Althoff’s career so far. She described her process bluntly: “I’m really unorganized and I just do things. I like to just throw myself into things that I’m unprepared for and not equipped to handle.”

Still, even she recognizes that stand-up is a different beast. After attending a few comedy shows, she admitted, “I’m not equipped for this whatsoever.” But that hasn’t stopped her from moving forward.

The shift to stand-up comes as Althoff continues refining her comedic voice. Her new podcast, Not This Again, leans back into the sharp, uncomfortable humor that initially set her interviews apart. “It’s going to be putting on more of a show,” she explained, adding that she’s returning to “dry and witty” humor and asking “super invasive questions” designed to make guests uncomfortable.