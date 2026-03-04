‘Better Call Saul’ Actor Quits Amazon Delivery Job, Now Looking for Work

Love initially shared his situation in a Reddit forum used by Amazon drivers, where he introduced himself and explained that he had taken the delivery job as he waited for new roles to come along.

“Just want yall to know that as the actor who brought you the character ‘Ernesto/Ernie’ in Better Call Saul, that I too am out here delivering with you!” he wrote in the post, adding, “It sucks. But 1 delivery at a time.” The message included a photo of Love wearing an Amazon delivery vest while standing inside a truck stacked with packages. The post quickly spread online, drawing attention to the challenges many performers face between projects. Just 24 hours after the post gained traction, Love told Page Six that he decided to leave the job. He explained that the physical demands of certain delivery routes were taking a toll on his health. “The rural routes were destroying my body,” Love said, pointing to ongoing back issues related to scoliosis and Scheuermann’s disease. Although the Amazon job became a talking point online, Love emphasized that working traditional jobs alongside acting has always been part of his reality. Even during his time appearing on Better Call Saul, he said the work alone was not enough to fully support him.

“Acting has never paid the bills on its own — not even with 11 episodes of Better Call Saul,” he said. “I’ve always had to grind regular jobs.” Before leaving the delivery role, Love had already begun applying for other positions and is currently interviewing for non-acting jobs while continuing to audition in Hollywood. The actor studied film at Santa Fe University of Art and Design and has built a resume that includes television and film appearances beyond Better Call Saul. He previously appeared on Friday Night Lights and had roles in movies such as Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Independence Day: Resurgence. At one point, Love believed his career might take a bigger leap after being cast in the film Lone Wolf, which included actors Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone. However, the production stalled in early 2025 after running out of financing. According to Love, the shutdown meant he was never compensated for his work on the project.