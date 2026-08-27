The Bellaries Are in Handcuffs as ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 Begins

Netflix drops all eight episodes on August 27, while the hit Tyler Perry drama has already secured a fourth season.

Beauty in Black Season 3 opens with Mallory and the Bellarie family in handcuffs as the FBI dismantles their criminal empire.

Netflix isn't easing viewers back into Beauty in Black. Season 3 opens with the Bellarie family in handcuffs as federal agents swarm their offices, picking up immediately after the FBI raid that blew apart the family's powerful—and deeply criminal—empire at the end of Season 2. The first minutes of the new season, released early to Men’s Journal by Netflix, show the fallout unfolding in real time. Roy, Charles, Olivia, Norman and Jules are taken into custody as agents tear through the company. The Bellaries may have spent two seasons operating as though money and influence could keep consequences from the front door, but Season 3 begins with federal authorities already inside.

All eight episodes of Tyler Perry's third season are now streaming on Netflix, and the release marks a change in more ways than one. Seasons 1 and 2 each consisted of 16 episodes released in two eight-episode installments months apart. This time, Netflix is dropping the entire eight-episode season at once. Perry, who created, writes, directs, and executive produces the series, reportedly shot the season in just six days. The raid also arrives just as Kimmie's position inside the Bellarie dynasty has fundamentally changed. Taylor Polidore Williams' character entered the series with virtually no power, only to survive the family's orbit and eventually claim a seat at its table. According to Netflix, the new season forces Kimmie into an uneasy alliance with Mallory as a deadly family feud erupts, bringing blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets. That's a sharp reversal from where the series began. Beauty in Black initially centered on the collision between Kimmie, struggling after being thrown out by her mother, and Mallory, a powerful executive within the Bellaries' beauty business. The polished family empire concealed a much darker operation, including an underground trafficking ring.