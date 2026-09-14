Ariana Grande’s Break From Public Life Leads to Cancellation of Major ‘Wicked’ Reunion

Producers initially planned to recast Grande, but canceled the production after her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey also exited, with a possible revival now pushed to 2028.

Grande said she planned the break long ago from a “thoughtful and empowered place,” adding that “human beings can need a break sometimes” after years of intense scrutiny and a packed workload.

Ariana Grande withdrew from the planned 2027 London revival of Sunday in the Park With George as part of her decision to take “a step back from visibility” after the Eternal Sunshine tour.

Ariana Grande’s decision to step away from the spotlight is having a bigger impact on her schedule than expected. According to Variety, the planned 2027 London revival of Sunday in the Park With George, originally set to reunite Grande with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, has been canceled after both actors exited the production. Producers say they could try again in 2028. For Grande, the cancellation puts a significant exclamation point on a break she first announced in August. Her representative said she planned to take “a step back from visibility” after completing her Eternal Sunshine tour, describing it as a “much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances” following “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Grande subsequently made clear that the decision wasn't an impulsive response to a particular round of online commentary. Speaking directly to fans during an August concert in Chicago, she said she had quietly planned the move well in advance. “The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” Grande said. “It’s a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.” She added, “Boundaries can need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes.” The distinction mattered given the scrutiny surrounding Grande's appearance and health. She has repeatedly addressed public commentary about her body, including during a 2024 interview in which she described living under that microscope since she was a teenager. “I have heard every form of what is wrong with me,” Grande said at the time, calling people's willingness to comment on another person's body “dangerous.”

Her workload had also become increasingly crowded. Grande spent years working on the two Wicked films while returning to recording, releasing Eternal Sunshine in 2024 and eventually hitting the road in June 2026 for her first major tour in more than six years. Even before announcing her break, Grande had been batting away expectations that she could simply squeeze more projects into the calendar. When comments she made earlier this year were interpreted as teasing another album, Grande corrected the report on Instagram and joked about the sheer amount of work fans expected from her. “Ma’am i would need an extra brain and four more arms,” she wrote. Grande ultimately did release Petal in July while the Eternal Sunshine tour was underway. The tour concluded Sept. 1 in London after 41 shows, and Grande told the final audience it had been “one of the most beautiful extraordinary experiences” of her life. Stepping back does not appear to mean disappearing completely. Grande is still expected to support Focker-in-Law, her upcoming film with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, ahead of its Nov. 25 release. But Sunday in the Park With George represented a substantial future commitment. Grande had been cast as Dot and Marie opposite Bailey's Georges Seurat in the Stephen Sondheim musical.

After Grande withdrew, producers initially intended to recast her and proceed with the 2027 production. Bailey later departed as well, and the company has now abandoned those plans for next year.