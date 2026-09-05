Alix Earle Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Hookup Rumors: ‘I’m Just Having Fun’

Earle has been single since her 2025 split from Braxton Berrios, while Brady has kept his dating life private since divorcing Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

The speculation began after Earle and Brady got close at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barths and continued with sightings at a private Super Bowl party and reports of them making out at Michael Rubin’s White Party.

Alix Earle addressed months of Tom Brady hookup rumors on Earle Meets World , saying, “I don’t know what’s going on” and “I’m just having fun,” without confirming a relationship.

Alix Earle has spent most of 2026 being linked to Tom Brady without saying much about it. Now, after months of sightings and reports that the two have been hooking up, she is finally addressing what’s going on. According to Cosmopolitan, Earle tackled the subject on her new Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World, during a conversation with Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson. When Johnson asked her directly, “What is going on?” with Brady, Earle didn't offer much in the way of clarification. “I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “I’m having fun.”

Johnson pressed her, asking, “So it’s, like, confirmed?” “No, I’m just having fun,” Earle replied. “I know, a lot has changed since last time.” That's about as close as Earle has come to publicly acknowledging the situation with Brady. She didn't confirm that the two are dating, but her answer arrives after months of reports connecting them—and at least a few occasions where they haven't exactly avoided being seen together. The story dates back to New Year's Eve in St. Barths, where Earle and Brady were spotted getting close at a party. TMZ sources initially characterized their interaction as “drunk, flirty fun” and denied they had hooked up. Other reports soon offered a different picture. Page Six reported that the two spent much of the night talking, while People later cited a source who said Brady and Earle were “hooking up.”

Whatever was happening didn't stay in St. Barths. By February, Brady and Earle were caught on video dancing together during a private Super Bowl party in San Francisco. They later surfaced on the guest list for the same Zero Bond opening in Las Vegas, although Page Six reported that Brady had already left by the time Earle arrived. Then Joe Burrow unexpectedly got dragged into the story. After the Bengals quarterback was photographed leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Earle and a group that included Tate McRae and Stassie Karanikolaou, Brady used it as ammunition during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic draft. “That’s what they called Joe the other night at those Oscar parties. Wildcat,” Brady cracked onstage. He wasn't finished.