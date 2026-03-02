Pop Culture

Clifton Powell Says He Didn't Start Making Money as an Actor Until His 50s: 'It's Never Too Late'

He cites 'Abbott Elementary' breakout William Stanford Davis, 74, as another example of why you should never give up.

Clifton Powell onstage during the 2025 Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest at Lee + White on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Prolific character actor Clifton Powell, 69, recently revealed that he struggled to make ends meet throughout much of his career, but eventually started making consistent money in his 50s.

In a conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Powell reflected on his journey and encouraged working actors to never give up on their dreams.

Many of the actor’s anecdotes involved transportation. He shared a story about a time he told a girl he met at a club that he was driving a Lexus, only for her to later see him driving his scooter. After that, he got a Ford Festiva, and recalled another incident in which he admitted he was "embarrassed" to go to his car in front of people who recognized him from TV and film.

“[W]hen I look back on those days, I just feel blessed that I didn't quit. Because you get a lot of flack when you broke and poor and Black and dark,” Powell said. “I've been through it. I've been left at clubs because I ain't had no money, and then those same people circle back when you're rich.”

Despite his struggles with money, Powell went on, he persisted and kept putting in work, landing memorable supporting roles in a long list of projects.

“I never let it stop me, but it's been a lot,” he continued. “And it doesn't stop. … I really didn't start making money until I was almost in, like, [my] early fifties.”

He cited a similar example, Abbott Elementary breakout William Stanford Davis, who was 70 when the show premiered.

“I'm saying this to the young artists out there who may be struggling: … you can't put a timeframe on this, man,” Powell said. “You just gotta do your work. You gotta stay faithful. You gotta try to be good to people. You gotta stay vigilant. And my father used to say, all you need is faith the size of a mustard seed.”

Powell has appeared in supporting roles in movies including Deep Cover, House Party, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, and Rush Hour, among countless other credits. He was also part of the recurring cast on Roc, and appeared in episodes of Murder, She Wrote, and NYPD Blue. He’s also known to gamers everywhere for his role as Melvin “Big Smoke” Harris in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Related Stories

Denzel Washington in a black t-shirt stands next to Big Sean in a leather jacket and cap, posing with a smile in a hallway.
Pop Culture

Big Sean Shares Video of His Mother Hiding When He Put Denzel Washington on FaceTime

Sean says his mother, Myra Anderson, used to practice lines with the actor back in the day.

Joe Price200 days ago
Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Tells Fans to 'Never Meet' Him as It’ll Be a 'Disappointment'

"Nobody can be a hero all the time," the Oscar winner said at the premiere of 'The Bride!' in London.

Trace William Cowen203 days ago
Shia LaBeouf in a beige jacket and blue jeans walks on a sidewalk, with a bicycle and a building in the background.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Wears Cowboy Boots, Tells Reporter 'Don't Be Silly' in Arrival to New Orleans Court

Complex has reached out to LaBeouf's reps for comment.

Trace William Cowen204 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App