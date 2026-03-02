Clifton Powell Says He Didn't Start Making Money as an Actor Until His 50s: 'It's Never Too Late'

Prolific character actor Clifton Powell, 69, recently revealed that he struggled to make ends meet throughout much of his career, but eventually started making consistent money in his 50s.

In a conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Powell reflected on his journey and encouraged working actors to never give up on their dreams.

Many of the actor’s anecdotes involved transportation. He shared a story about a time he told a girl he met at a club that he was driving a Lexus, only for her to later see him driving his scooter. After that, he got a Ford Festiva, and recalled another incident in which he admitted he was "embarrassed" to go to his car in front of people who recognized him from TV and film.

“[W]hen I look back on those days, I just feel blessed that I didn't quit. Because you get a lot of flack when you broke and poor and Black and dark,” Powell said. “I've been through it. I've been left at clubs because I ain't had no money, and then those same people circle back when you're rich.”

Despite his struggles with money, Powell went on, he persisted and kept putting in work, landing memorable supporting roles in a long list of projects.