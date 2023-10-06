Tyrese Pays Tribute to His Late Sister Shonta: 'My Heart Is So Heavy'

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Tyrese paid tribute to his older sister Shonta Gibson following her sudden death.

"I can't believe I am about to post these 3 letters again….RIP to my beloved Angel of a big sister Shonta Gibson," the 44-year-old wrote alongside a series of photos of his sister. "My heart is so heavy posting this because sadly, I've lost so many people over the years in this very short window of time. I'm really in a place where I'm just numb and I've found that I've become even more selfless and more concerned about everyone else and their needs over mines."

Tyrese added one of the hardest parts of losing his sister is hearing her daughters Star and Tanisha say, "We didn't just lose our mother, we lost our best friend, our biggest inspiration." Tyrese, who is a father of two, wrote that he has 20 nieces and nephews and he "couldn't be more proud" of his family.

"To my BIG brother Tyrone Gibson [ my mother gave birth to 4 of us 2 Girls [ Salendra and Shonta Gibson and 2 boys… [ Tyrone and me the baby boy the last one out ] and we have buried my mother and now both sisters," he continued. "My heart hurts In a different kind of way for my big brother please please pray him."

The actor/singer wrote that his father Tyrone Gibson Sr. is "hurting deeply" following Shonta's death.

"I really really want y'all to extend some extra prayers and energy to a TRUE KING in Eddie Bell my sisters husband, my sisters BEST FRIEND, father of her children who not only LOVED my sister but completely ADORED his wife," he wrote. "I have never ever known of a man with such a great soul and I'm so very proud to call you a BROTHER in-law."

Tyrese concluded his post, "I couldn't be more proud to be your baby brother."