Sydney Sweeney Rep Blasts Producer Who Said 'She's Not Pretty, She Can't Act'

Sydney Sweeney's rep clapped back at a Hollywood veteran for criticizing the 26-year-old.

Producer Carol Baum apparently had some choice words for the Euphoria star before a screening of Baum's 1986 film Dead Ringers, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Baum, whose credits include Father of the Bride and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, took aim at Sweeney’s recent rom-com Anyone But You, calling it unwatchable. She reportedly told her University of Southern California students, “Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?”

A representative of Sweeney’s eventually became aware of Baum’s comments and responded with, "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful,” added Sweeney’s rep, per TMZ. “To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”

Baum expressed regret to TMZ over her remarks, stating that public criticism of an actor isn't her usual style. She claims she’s received backlash for her comments.

The outlet also pointed out that a producer of Sweeney's currently-in-cinemas Immaculate tweeted, "I'll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I've worked with, but also incredibly smart, kind and humble. I'm not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen."