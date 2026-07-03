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Everything you need to know about getting into sneaker bots, including how to buy and use them, learning about sneaker culture, and much more.Matt Welty
Following Virgil Abloh’s death, prices for sneakers such as the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” have skyrocketed on platforms such as StockX and GOAT.Jordan Rose
Style
The Hype for Travis Scott Merch Helped Fuel the Chaos at Astroworld. Here’s What Resellers Said About It.
Hype for Travis Scott Merch contributed to the tragic chaos at Astroworld that left many dead. Here’s what resellers had to say about their horrific experience.Lei Takanashi
All the hidden costs associated with sneaker reselling, including purchasing a bot, seller and transaction fees, shipping expenses, backdooring rates, & more.Ian Stonebrook