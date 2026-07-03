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You can now buy and sell used sneakers on StockX
Sneakers

StockX Is Now Letting You Buy and Sell Used Sneakers

As part of the StockX Listings program.

Victor Deng23 days ago
Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson go head-to-head in this year's NBA playoffs.
Sports

Celtics-Knicks Game 3 Ticket Prices Near $2,000 on Resale Market

Tickets for the upcoming games at Madison Square Garden are reaching low-tier Super Bowl LIX resale pricing.

Alex Ocho434 days ago
Upscale Cracc poses
Sneakers

Upscale Cracc Murder: Suspect Arrested in Killing of Sneaker Reseller

The famed sneaker reseller was fatally shot in June.

Alex Ocho691 days ago
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Is Hoping to Make Money by Collecting Thousands of Sealed VHS Tapes: ‘It’s My GameStop'

The 29-year-old comedian is hoping VHS tapes will make a comeback like vinyl did a few years ago.

Alex Ocho1009 days ago
row of shoe boxes in warehouse
Sneakers

StockX Reaches Settlement on Class Action Lawsuit Over Hidden Fees

A class action lawsuit filed against clothing and sneaker reseller StockX has reached a settlement in Quebec. The lawsuit alleged StockX hid fees from customers

Louis Pavlakos1200 days ago
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Joe Hebert Nike Reseller
Sneakers

Nike Announces New Penalties for Resellers

Nike has updated its U.S. e-commerce terms of sale with new penalties for resellers and those who use automated bots. Read all the changes to its policies here.

Riley Jones1374 days ago
Zadehkicks Website Logo
Sneakers

Zadeh Kicks Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

Sneaker reseller Zadeh Kicks, real name Michael Malekzadeh, pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering today in Oregon court.

Riley Jones1443 days ago
Zadeh Kicks Sneaker Ponzi Scheme
Sneakers

FBI Seized $6.1 Million From Reseller Zadeh Kicks

In the latest Initial Inventory and Report for the dissolvement of Zadeh Kicks LLC, it was revealed that the FBI seized $6.1 million from the owner.

Victor Deng1463 days ago
Benjamin Kickz Union Air Jordan 2
Sneakers

Benjamin Kickz Responds to Criticism Over Viral Sneaker Photo

Benjamin Kickz responds to criticism about how he's acquiring the limited sneakers in his viral sneaker photos. Click here for additional details.

Victor Deng1544 days ago
TikTok Star Drew in Color
Sneakers

TikTok Star Drew in Color Breaks Down How to Get Your Sneaker Hustle Off the Ground

Social media influencer Drew in Color breaks down how to get your sneaker hustle off the ground and other useful tips on starting a small business TikTok

Brandon Constantine1669 days ago
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How to Make Money Reselling Clothes
Style

How to Make Money Reselling Clothes

A complete guide on selling clothes online, including picking the right reseller platform, studying the resell market, pricing, customer service, and more.

Mike DeStefano1746 days ago
Most Expensive Sneakers of 2021 (So Far)
Sneakers

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2021 (So Far)

From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 to the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low, these are the most valuable &amp; expensive sneakers of 2021 (so far) presented by Complex.

Riley Jones1845 days ago
Offspring Sneaker Store Destroys Boxes
Sneakers

Sneaker Store Apologizes for Crushing Boxes to Stop Reselling

Sneaker store Offspring apologizes after crushing boxes of valuable sneakers including Nikes to prevent reselling. Find out what happened here.

Riley Jones1857 days ago
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mamba Forever' Heel
Sneakers

The Nike Kobe Deal Is Over. What Does That Mean for Resale Prices?

After Kobe Bryant's Nike contract wasn't renewed in April, resellers have shot up the prices of his sneakers. More on this &amp; the Mambacita controversy here.

Riley Jones1866 days ago

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