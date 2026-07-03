Clout

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Two individuals walking, one talking on a phone, both wearing stylish winter attire
Pop Culture

Marcus Jordan Seemingly Slams Larsa Pippen Over Relationship Comments: ‘Rewriting History for Clout Is Not Cute’

The former couple called it quits for the second time earlier this month.

Alex Ocho842 days ago
Split image of Wack 100 and J Prince
Music

Wack 100 Says J. Prince Is Clout Chasing After Posting Photo With Quality Control

Wack 100 has accused J. Prince of clout chasing after the music executive posted a photo of him with Quality Control co-founder and CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

taramhdvn1177 days ago
jojo siwa avery cyrus
Pop Culture

JoJo Siwa Says She Was ‘Used’ for Views and ‘Clout’ Following Avery Cyrus Breakup

The 'Dance Moms' alum appeared to call out her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus on Instagram. The two called it quits after three months of dating.

Dayna Haffenden1305 days ago
Dave Chappelle photographed in Las Vegas
Life

Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Says He Was Emboldened by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker said in an interview with the 'New York Post' that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was inspiring to him.

tara mahadevan1516 days ago
Comedian DL Hughley is pictured performing standup
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Blasts Theophilus London for Clout Chasing: 'Congratulations You Played Yourself'

The comedian and CNN personality spoke at length about his Nobu encounter with Theophilus London, which has received attention amid a larger Ye feud.

Trace William Cowen1578 days ago
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city-girls
Music

City Girls Talk Internet Critics Seeking Clout: ‘It’s Not Even Genuine Hate No More’

City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami think social media and the internet are "out of control" and that people will criticize them regardless of their actions.

tara mahadevan1851 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B on Not Wanting to Give People Like Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’

Cardi B has had plenty of run-ins with conservative pundits in 2020, largely thanks to "WAP," but she's not letting it bother her in the long run.

Joe Price2053 days ago
Bella Hadid
Pop Culture

Bella Hadid Blasts Lil Pump for Supporting Trump: 'This Kid Is a Loser'

Lil Pump has also threatened to leave the U.S. if Trump fails to secure a re-election on Tuesday. Not many people appear to have any problem with that.

Trace William Cowen2082 days ago
cardi b live
Music

Cardi B Responds to Claims That She's Divorcing Offset for 'Attention'

Cardi B responded to claims that her split from Offset is "for attention" or to promote her appearance on Anitta's "Me Gusta," asking, "Why do I need stunts?”

tara mahadevan2124 days ago
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migos interview
Music

Offset on People Who Say He’s the ‘Real Star’ of Migos After Marrying Cardi B: ‘I Shut That Down Immediately’

Migos are gearing up to release their forthcoming album, 'Culture III.'

tara mahadevan2319 days ago
TV Personality Danielle Bregoli
Music

Video Surfaces of Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky Coming to Blows

The two women also had an altercation in April 2018.

Xavier Hamilton2452 days ago
Cardi B and Offset
Music

Watch Offset Bring Out Cardi B and Kulture for His Performance of "Clout"

Offset performed at the latest installment of Billboard's Hip-Hop Live concert series, and he brought out two very special guests for his fans.

Joe Price2465 days ago
Joey Bada$$ attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Sports

Joey Badass Suggests He May Have Played a Part in Kevin Durant Signing With the Nets

Shortly after Durant announced his move to Brooklyn, Joey shared a post of his own.

Xavier Hamilton2573 days ago
Blueface
Music

Blueface Calls Mom ‘Clout Chaser’ After Video Surfaces Showing Him Kicking Her Out of His Home

Blueface and his family are airing out a lot of their problems over social media, and it isn't pretty.

Joe Price2573 days ago
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Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Wants People to Stop Saying ‘Clout Chasing,’ Says It’s ‘Some Bullying Sh*t’

Young Thug isn't afraid of speaking up when he feels passionate about something.

Joe Price2620 days ago

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