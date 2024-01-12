Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say They Have Sex 'Probably 5 Times a Night'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are opening up about their sex life.
During a recent appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the couple revealed how often they get busy in the bedroom.
Pippen detailed her bedroom habits with Jordan after Cohen asked her about comments she made during last year's Real Housewives of Miami reunion, where Larsa claimed her and ex-husband Scottie Pippen had sex four times a night.
"That's facts," Larsa confirmed, adding that her and Marcus "have sex probably five times a night." Marcus added, “I’m very competitive so I like to stay ready,” noting it's "way more than three times" a night.
Pippen's remarks arrive months after she was forced to defend the aforementioned comments she made about her and Scottie's sex life, when Cardi B addressed Larsa's sexual appetite during an Instagram Live session.
When asked about women who claim to have sex with their partner several times a day, Cardi called out Larsa, saying she needs to “stitch up her pussy and go away.”
During a panel at BravoCon 2023 in November, Larsa clapped back at Cardi.
"How can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?" Larsa said. "Like, she wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. And I don’t know, I kind of feel like that was comical."
