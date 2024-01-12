Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say They Have Sex 'Probably 5 Times a Night'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are opening up about their sex life.

During a recent appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the couple revealed how often they get busy in the bedroom.

Pippen detailed her bedroom habits with Jordan after Cohen asked her about comments she made during last year's Real Housewives of Miami reunion, where Larsa claimed her and ex-husband Scottie Pippen had sex four times a night.

"That's facts," Larsa confirmed, adding that her and Marcus "have sex probably five times a night." Marcus added, “I’m very competitive so I like to stay ready,” noting it's "way more than three times" a night.