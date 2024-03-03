Hailey Baldwin’s Sister Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Tampon At Bartender in Georgia Bar Fight

A security guard claimed that Aronow ripped hair out of his head when he tried to restrain her. Another guard alleged that the influencer kicked him in the groin.

A female bartender told police that she went into the employee bathroom and gave Aronow a minute to allegedly throw up and change her tampon. After waiting a while, she reentered to check on her again when Aronow reportedly threw a tampon at her.

Security was apparently able to subdue Aronow and kick her out of the building. When asked, she reportedly claimed that she was merely defending herself.

The woman was arrested on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing, per TMZ.