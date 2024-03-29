Former Nickelodeon Teen Star Melissa Joan Hart Addresses 'Quiet On Set' Allegations: ‘I Absolutely Trust Them, Believe Them’

Melissa Joan Hart, who appeared on the Nickelodeon sitcom Clarissa Explains It All when she was a teenager, has commented on the allegations of abuse detailed in the Quiet On Set docuseries.

In an appearance on the podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat, the 47-year-old actress shared that she didn't face any abusive behavior when she first started working on Clarissa Explains It All in 1991, but she believes and is supportive of those who have come forward with their stories.

"I don’t know other people’s experiences and I’m not negating anything anybody else says. I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the [documentary]," she shared, per Deadline. "I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally, nobody’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations. I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent."

In the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet On Set, multiple former child stars alleged they were abused by adults on the set of various Nickelodeon projects. Drake Bell, former child star of Drake & Josh, shared that he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was 15.

Joan Hart filmed Clarissa Explains It All at the Nickelodeon studios in Orlando, where she said she "had nothing but a wonderful experience." She suggested it might have been a different situation in Hollywood, where shows such as Drake & Josh were filmed.

"They did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should. We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that’s all – because I had to do school and the show," she continued. "I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me. I mean, these people were protective of me. ... I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There were some good eggs – there were some people that really took care of me."

Other former child stars, including Kenan Thompson, have since spoken about their experiences on the set of Nickelodeon projects. "I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed. Because all these things happened after I left, basically," said Thompson. "My heart goes to anybody that’s been victimized or their families. ... It’s supposed to be a safe space. It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids. And to hear all about that is just, like, 'how dare you?'"

Dan Schneider, the creator behind many major Nick projects, has since shared an apology for what he described as "toxic" behavior on set.