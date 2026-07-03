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Latest Stories

Split image: Young Thug with blond dreads and glasses, next to Diddy in sunglasses and a red jacket.
Music

Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Is Joining Diddy's Defense Team

Steel represented Thugger throughout the lengthy YSL RICO trial.

Alex Ocho459 days ago
Bam Margera in sunglasses and tattooed, wearing a casual black outfit, walking outside
Pop Culture

Bam Margera Street Fight Caught on Camera, Says He Was 'Defending Myself and My Friends'

The 'Jackass' alum claims he was "threatened and attacked" last week in Los Angeles by an unidentified man.

Alex Ocho817 days ago
Bam Adebayo looks on in the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Believes He Should Have Won Back-to-Back Defensive Player of the Year Over Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart

Bam Adebayo explains why the last two Defensive Player of the Year award recipients—Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert—should not have been chosen over him.

Jose Martinez1237 days ago
Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Music

DaBaby Says He Acted in Self-Defense in Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh's Brother

Footage of DaBaby and his crew fighting DaniLeigh’s brother at a bowling alley surfaced last week, but the rapper says he acted in self defense.

Joe Price1615 days ago
Hannah Gadsby attends the FYSEE Hannah Gadsby conversation and reception at Raleigh Studios
Pop Culture

Comedian Hannah Gadsby Takes Shot at Dave Chappelle, Netflix After Co-CEO Mentions Her in Memo Defending Chappelle

'Nanette' comic Hannah Gadsby responded to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after he mentioned her in one of his two statements defending Chappelle’s new special.

Joe Price1737 days ago
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Life

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dead at 88

Former defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate Donald Rumsfeld, who oversaw the deployment of U.S. forces in Iraq, has died at 88.

Joe Price1844 days ago
Ronny Jackson
Life

Rep. Ronny Jackson Drank, Took Ambien and Made Sexual Comments During Tenure As White House Physician

A scathing new Department of Defense report claims that current congressman Ronny Jackson was deeply unprofessional during his tenure as White House physician.

Alex Galbraith1963 days ago
pork
Life

'Wall of Moms' Guards Protesters Against Federal Cops in Portland

Inspiring protests in Portland continue, with the ominous presence of federal law enforcement agencies only serving to escalate the situation.

Trace William Cowen2189 days ago
trump
Life

Trump's Defense Secretary on Widely Trashed Church Photo: 'I Didn't Know Where I Was Going'

By now, you've seen a trillion takes on Trump's wildly stupid bible pic snapped amid impassioned protests. Now, here's a take from Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Trace William Cowen2236 days ago
US President Donald Trump speaks at the signing ceremony for S.1709
Life

Space Force Becomes America's Newest Military Branch

The Space Force will consist of 16,000 active duty Air Force and civilians.

Xavier Hamilton2401 days ago
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Rah Digga
Music

Rah Digga Faces Criticism After She Defends T.I.'s Comments About His Daughter's Hymen

T.I. faced a lot of criticism after he claimed he had a gynecologist "check" his daughter's hymen.

Joe Price2420 days ago

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