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Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Is Joining Diddy's Defense Team
Steel represented Thugger throughout the lengthy YSL RICO trial.
Bam Margera Street Fight Caught on Camera, Says He Was 'Defending Myself and My Friends'
The 'Jackass' alum claims he was "threatened and attacked" last week in Los Angeles by an unidentified man.
Bam Adebayo Believes He Should Have Won Back-to-Back Defensive Player of the Year Over Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart
Bam Adebayo explains why the last two Defensive Player of the Year award recipients—Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert—should not have been chosen over him.
DaBaby Says He Acted in Self-Defense in Bowling Alley Brawl With DaniLeigh's Brother
Footage of DaBaby and his crew fighting DaniLeigh’s brother at a bowling alley surfaced last week, but the rapper says he acted in self defense.
Comedian Hannah Gadsby Takes Shot at Dave Chappelle, Netflix After Co-CEO Mentions Her in Memo Defending Chappelle
'Nanette' comic Hannah Gadsby responded to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after he mentioned her in one of his two statements defending Chappelle’s new special.
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dead at 88
Former defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate Donald Rumsfeld, who oversaw the deployment of U.S. forces in Iraq, has died at 88.
Rep. Ronny Jackson Drank, Took Ambien and Made Sexual Comments During Tenure As White House Physician
A scathing new Department of Defense report claims that current congressman Ronny Jackson was deeply unprofessional during his tenure as White House physician.
'Wall of Moms' Guards Protesters Against Federal Cops in Portland
Inspiring protests in Portland continue, with the ominous presence of federal law enforcement agencies only serving to escalate the situation.
Trump's Defense Secretary on Widely Trashed Church Photo: 'I Didn't Know Where I Was Going'
By now, you've seen a trillion takes on Trump's wildly stupid bible pic snapped amid impassioned protests. Now, here's a take from Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Space Force Becomes America's Newest Military Branch
The Space Force will consist of 16,000 active duty Air Force and civilians.
Rah Digga Faces Criticism After She Defends T.I.'s Comments About His Daughter's Hymen
T.I. faced a lot of criticism after he claimed he had a gynecologist "check" his daughter's hymen.