Elizabeth Berkley

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Mark Paul Gosselaar
Pop Culture

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says NBC Hasn't Asked Him to Join 'Saved By the Bell' Revival

NBC recently detailed the launch of their 'Peacock' streaming service, and it was announced that the company would reboot 'Saved by the Bell.'

Joe Price2495 days ago

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