Many have pointed out that 50 Cent and his shows are a large draw for Starz. His award-winning Power universe and other projects have generated large viewership numbers and subscribers, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t looking to move on from the network.

50 Cent helped break the news that Patina Miller would be starring in the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan series. Although the project is partly his brainchild, Starz was apparently upset at 50 for revealing Miller’s involvement with the show. The tiff seemingly has 50 anxious to move on from the network.

“Starz is upset i posted @patinamiller,” 50 wrote on IG. “I didn’t know that picture wasn’t out, but i do know i have to build faster and get the fuck outta here this shit is a mess.”

If 50 does in fact want to leave Starz, he might be able to do so sooner rather than later as his contractual obligations to Starz are coming to an end. In 2018, the rapper reportedly signed a 4-year overall deal with the network that was worth up to $150 million. Next year will be 50’s last year in this deal and he’s seemingly ready to explore other options.

50 Cent has built himself into one of the biggest executive producers in television. He’s also proven that he’s capable of making magic outside of the Starz bubble with hit movies and the ABC drama, For Life. As a result, any network would probably be willing to toss 50 a sizable bag to join forces with them once his contract ends.