According to early buzz, WandaVision can't come soon enough.

After a year that included zero MCU releases, audiences are likely eager to get their fix with the long-awaited Marvel series. The upcoming show follows Scarlet Witch-slash-Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they attempt to live a quiet suburban life following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Though the series won't hit the small screen until next week, critics took to social media to share their first impressions of the first three episodes. And, luckily for MCU fans, it appears as though Marvel has once again hit the nail on the head.

Early reactions applauded WandaVision for its off-kilter take on the classic American sitcom, as it's said to infuse comedy, mystery, and a healthy dose of kitsch. Charles Pulliam-Moore of io9 tweeted that the series is flat-out good, as many people suspected, "but the reasons why are kind of surprising." He highlighted WandaVision's nod to classic American TV, suggesting its nostalgic feel would resonate with lots of viewers.

Slashfilm founder Peter Sciretta gave a similar review, applauding the show's homage to the beloved sitcom.

Marvel and Disney have been pretty tight-lipped about what WandaVision will offer; however, Bettany confirmed what many fans have long suspected: It will be unlike anything the MCU has ever seen.

"I think it's going to make you think about the MCU in a whole brand new way but I do think that it's absolutely a part of that universe," he told Collider back in November. "As each episode unfolds, the audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman and shot by [cinematographer] Jess Hall will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something."

Many who got an early look at WandaVision said the mystery element was a huge highlight.

You can check out other reactions to WandaVision's first few episodes below. The series—which co-stars Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, and Randall Park—will premiere Jan. 15 on Disney+.