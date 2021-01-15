Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Screech on Saved by the Bell, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," a statement reads on Diamond's Facebook page. "Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made."

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time," the statement concludes. "All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Diamond was hospitalized in Florida last weekend after complaining of general pain throughout his body. TMZ reports the 44-year-old actor was undergoing tests and cancer was considered likely, given his family history, which includes his mother dying from breast cancer.

He was considered to be in "serious" condition at the time.

Diamond rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s for playing Screech on Saved by the Bell. He went on to reprise his role in two spinoffs: Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He was noticeably absent from the Saved by the Bell reboot for NBCUniversal's Peacock steaming platform. Even Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, made an appearance after complaining on The Dr. Oz Show about feeling "slighted and hurt" by the original announcement of the new series without her.

Diamond spoke with TMZ about being overlooked for the cast of the reboot, saying he felt like there was something missing about this latest iteration, and it was him. "How can you have Saved by the Bell without Screech?" he said. "It seems like there's a missed opportunity there."