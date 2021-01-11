Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are making things IG official.

On Sunday night, as the rest of us prepared for the week ahead, the duo shared intimate film photos announcing their relationship to the world. Check out the adorable posts below.

Celebrity friends like Jordyn Woods, City Girls rapper JT, and Gabrielle Union quickly hopped into Harvey's Instagram to congratulate the lovebirds.

Some fans also supported the happy couple, while others were understandably devastated to see the Creed star off the market.

In 2019, the 24-year-old model dated Diddy. Lori's last high-profile relationship was with Atlanta rapper Future, and the two of them also announced that they were a couple via Instagram in January almost exactly a year ago. I don't know how Lori does it, but whatever it is, it's clearly working.