The Cal U students are heading back to college. The grown-ish Season 3 mid-season premiere trailer is here, and Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is living out her fashion dreams. After dropping out of school in the mid-season finale to pursue her career as a celebrity stylist, Zoey is now Joey Bada$$’s full-time stylist and is working with his protege Indigo, played by Saweetie. The series returns to complete its third season on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Fans got to see a glimpse of the rapper’s acting debut last week. Viewers were also introduced to the new challenges Zoey faces in her career as she develops a relationship with her new and demanding celebrity client. Saweetie shines in her guest role and really shows Zoey how to be an even better stylist through a series of challenging tests.

Back at school, her friends are dealing with the ends of relationships and the start of new ones, as they handle the responsibilities—and consequences—that come with being college students. The exclusive clip above shows the moment Aaron’s activism lands him in handcuffs, Nomi (Emily Arlook) dealing with the realities and hardships of being a young mom. While Jazz (Chloe Bailey) finds herself having to learn how to let Doug (Diggy Simmons) go while they are on a "break."

To celebrate the Freeform comedy's return, the network is giving the show’s stylish viewers a chance to win some cash by designing some looks for the cast through the grown-ish Style & Design contest. Young designers and stylists will be able to create their best grown-ish-inspired looks, and the winners will receive a grand prize of $10,000, plus the opportunity to style or design outfits for two cast members for a photo shoot. Freeform will host a photo shoot for the emerging designers. The runner up will receive $5,000.

Image via ABC

Fans have to submit a design for their favorite male and female character of the show, and the submissions can include drawings, sketches, styled mannequins, or original fabricated clothing designs. Submissions will be evaluated by Originality, grown-ish Likeness, and Presentation. Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, and Emmy nominated costume designer Michelle Cole will choose the winner. The contest begins on Jan. 11 and ends on Feb. 4. To participate, visit Freeform.com/grownishcontest.

Watch the grown-ish Season 3 mid-season trailer above; grown-ish returns on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.