The Icy Girl is venturing out of the booth and onto the small screen. 

Saweetie is set to make her acting debut on Freeforms' Grown-ish this month. The rapper will make a cameo when the show returns from its mid-season break on Jan. 21. For this episode, Saweetie will play a demanding rapper, Indigo, who orders main character Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), to handle a very sticky situation. 

A clip of her cameo was premiered by Entertainment Weekly. Saweetie gave EW some insight into her character.

"I think Indigo is just a little bit of a bitch," Saweetie said of her character. "She means well, but just sometimes she says the wrong things."

"I wanted to make sure I delivered. I feel like with roles, whether if it’s an episode or in a music video, you always have to commit to the emotion of what you’re trying to portray," she continued. "I thought it was cool, a little cheating but that’s okay: I played an artist and I’m an artist myself. But the girl’s attitude and personality is completely night and day with mine so I did have to learn about her. She’s a diva, she’s bossy."

This won't be the last time Saweetie graces Hollywood. The rapper told EW that she's interested in making acting part of her artistry.

"I could definitely see myself having a show like that or just doing more guest-star roles, or even doing a movie," she said. "I think it’s art. It’s fun to step outside my comfort zone and [it] allows me to just explore my creative side."

