Ethan Hawke is making his supervillain debut in none other than the Marvel universe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Boyhood actor is taking on a role in the new Disney+ series Moon Knight, starring alongside Oscar Isaac. Hawke will play the lead villain in the show, which is scheduled to begin production in March and film in Budapest.

Marvel’s Moon Knight is a mercenary character with a number of alter egos, although the character's real name is Marc Spector. Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975, the multimillionaire character uses his health to fight the criminal underworld. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously indicated that Moon Knight will appear in future MCU films after the series introduces him, but this still marks the first live-action depiction of the character.

It’s unclear which villain Hawke is going to play, but Moon Knight's archnemesis is a character named Raoul Bushman. In the comics, Bushman is a fellow mercenary who “turned on the hero when Egyptian gold came into the picture.”

Ramy actress May Calamawy also joins the cast. The show will be helmed by Egyptian director Mohamed Diab and indie filmmaking team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater, who previously developed Netflix's comic book adaptation, Umbrella Academy, will serve as showrunner.

Hawke recently wrapped filming The Northman, a Vikings revenge saga now in post-production.

Moon Knight follows the release of Marvel’s first Disney+ series WandaVision.