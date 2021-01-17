Dwayne Johnson's life story is hitting the small screen in exactly one month.

On Saturday afternoon, the 48-year-old actor shared the release date and first official teaser for Young Rock, an NBC sitcom that chronicles his journey to becoming a Hollywood A-lister. The first look begins with a series of Johnson's action scenes, while a narrator says, "Every hero has an origin story, but not a full mustache at age 15. It's The Rock's true-life story, from then to now."

We then see three actors portraying Johnson at different ages: Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, and Uli Latukefu as college-aged Johnson. The action star dropped the teaser one day after the first anniversary of his father's death. He acknowledged the family's loss in a message accompanying the first look.

"... I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud," he wrote. "And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s ass at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10 😂🥃🤦🏽‍♂️. I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way."

Young Rock—created and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), premieres Feb. 16 on NBC.