Cardi B is making her return to the big screen—and this time in her first starring role in Paramount’s forthcoming film Assisted Living.

Variety reports that the Bronx rapper is set to take on the role of Amber, a small-time thief who runs into trouble after a robbery goes awry. While trying to hide from the cops and her former crew, she ends up disguising herself as an elderly woman and holing up in a place she thinks no one will look: her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Depicted as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart,” Assisted Living is said to be comparable to other funny movies like Tootsie, Sister Act, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Paramount secured the rights to Assisted Living following a competitive bidding war in 2019.

Cardi is no stranger to the camera. She landed her feature film debut in the 2019 crime drama Hustlers, starring opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer. Cardi has also picked up a role in F9, the next chapter of the Fast & Furious series. Her first-ever onscreen role was on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, where she appeared from 2015 to 2017. She was also an executive producer and judge on Netflix’s music competition show Rhythm + Flow, alongside fellow judges Chance the Rapper and T.I.