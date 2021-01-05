In a special message to Jeopardy! viewers filmed back in October, Alex Trebek—who died in November at the age of 80—urged everyone to join him in his push for a "kinder society" amid the ongoing pandemic.

The message, per Vulture, was initially slated to air during the Christmas holiday period but has instead been debuted amid this week's airing of the final Trebek-hosted episodes of the classic game show.

"Hello, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek says in the clip. "You'll recall that about a month ago I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives. Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you wanna be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today I'd like you to go one step further. I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."

In a recent Today interview, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards praised Trebek's professionalism and spirit during his final days on the set.

"It was Herculean," Richards said. "He was in enormous pain. He was, you know, ten days away from passing away. And you will not sense that in any of these episodes. He is strong. He sounds great. He's funny. And he's amazing."

RIP Alex.