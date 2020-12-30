Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Lee Gibson have decided to go their separate ways.

On Tuesday, the singer-turned-actor announced via Instagram that he and his wife have made the "painful and significant" decision to get a divorce.

"After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," Tyrese captioned a picture of him and Samantha. "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other."

Tyrese and Samantha got married in 2017 and the couple share a daughter, Soraya, who was born in 2018. Tyrese appears to be open to reconciling with his soon-to-be ex-wife, and made it clear he believes his divorce is an example of how Black families are "under attack."

"Black families and marriages are under attack," he wrote in a following post of him and Samantha sharing happier times with an original song dedicated to Samantha. "Pain got me back in the holy grail... [ the studio ] No there’s no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha.... Thank you for the years I hope you know that I did the very best I could... I truly did..."

Tyrese was previously married from 2007-09 to Norma Gibson, the mother of his daughter Shayla.