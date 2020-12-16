Audio of an enraged Tom Cruise leaked Tuesday night, documenting the actor’s tirade against Mission: Impossible 7 crew members for reportedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

In the explicit nearly 3-minute clip, published by The Sun, Cruise goes off on the London set and threatens to fire the two crew members who lapsed on the team’s safety guidelines.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it,” he said.

Cruise also serves as a producer, and is likely scared that a COVID outbreak could once again halt production of the movie, which was previously shut down for a few days back in February while they were filming in Italy.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," Cruise yelled. "That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down."

Listen to the audio below.

Some people praised the actor for hammering down on the importance of COVID-19 safety.

Other criticized Cruise's aggressive approach toward the crew members.

At least we know they're trying to take COVID-19 seriously?