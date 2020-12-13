Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, kicking off the show with a monologue about growing up in New York.

He talked about how his mother had done background work for the show, appearing alongside the late Chris Farley in a sketch. He also took the time to share memories about Christmas in New York, where he played the piano later.

Chalamet was accompanied by musical guest Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Next week’s Christmas episode will be hosted by SNL royalty Kristen Wiig and musical sensation Dua Lipa.

Chalamet is gearing up for a number of high-profile projects, including Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi film Dune, based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The film also stars Zendaya, Oscaar Isaac, Jason Mamoa, and others.

The 24-year-old will also star in Wes Anderson’s next ensemble masterpiece The French Dispatch. Both films are set to release in 2021.

New episodes of SNL air Saturday night at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.