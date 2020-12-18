Next December, which will hopefully be a better December than the one we're all currently mired in, will bring Star Wars fans something new in the Boba Fett canon.

While Entertainment Weekly notes there is "some confusion" regarding The Book of Boba Fett, arguing that it's not clear whether this is a full-blown new series due to the fact that the next installment of The Mandalorian is also due in December 2021, Deadline said on Friday that it is indeed a new series, which seemed to be confirmed via a title card after the post-credit scene of The Mandolorian season 2 finale.

Back in November, Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported on "chatter" about a possible Boba Fett-centered miniseries that would begin production just before the third season of The Mandalorian. For a full rundown of what's ahead in the Star Wars universe, peep this.

On a sadder note, Jeremy Bulloch, who physically performed the Boba Fett character in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, died at the age of 75 this week. In a statement, creator George Lucas praised the pivotal part Bulloch played in the larger Star Wars history.

"Jeremy brought the perfect combination of mystery and menace to his performance of Boba Fett, which is just what I wanted the character to convey," Lucas said on Thursday. "In addition, Jeremy was a true gentleman who was very supportive of Star Wars and its fans, and I’m very grateful for his contributions to the saga and its legacy."