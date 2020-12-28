Tuck Tucker, best known for his contributions on Nickelodeon animated series, such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Hey Arnold!, died Tuesday. He was 59.

Tucker's family announced his passing on Facebook, per Deadline. "It is with a heavy and broken heart that the Tucker family announces the death of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle," Bailey Tucker wrote. "We know he was loved by all of those whom he met. In lieu of visitations, if you have memories of Tuck you would like to share on his timeline, the family would greatly appreciate reading them."

Tucker wrote six episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and served as supervising storyboard director on 47 episodes. He was also a storyboard artist on 2004's SpongeBob SquarePants The Movie. Tucker got his start working on the 1987 film Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night.

According to IMDb, his other credits include being a layout artist on The Simpsons, Rugrats, and The Ren & Stimpy Show, as well as directing for Hey Arnold! and The Fairly Oddparents. He was working as a storyboard revisionist on Bob's Burgers: The Movie, which is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2021.

Hey Arnold! creator Craig Bartlett penned a message via Instagram in response to the news of Tucker's passing. "A great friend, a master draftsman, a tireless practical joker, a brilliant storyteller, the first one I reached out to when I began 'Hey Arnold!,'" Bartlett wrote.