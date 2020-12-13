Sia has come forward with details about her own relationship with Shia LaBeouf, following his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs’ allegations of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” the 44-year-old singer wrote on Twitter Sunday. “I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

The "Chandelier" singer didn’t share any addition details about her allegations, so it's unclear when the alleged relationship took place. LaBeouf starred in Sia’s 2015 music video for her song “Elastic Heart,” alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Sia also showed her support for FKA twigs, writing, “Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you.”

Twigs responded to Sia, tweeting, “i'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3.” twigs also thanked sia for her “solidarity.”< p>

In twigs’ lawsuit, she claimed that the actor sexually and physically assaulted her. “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life,” she said in an interview with the New York Times. She added that she didn’t go to the police because she didn’t want to damage his career and because she “thought her account would not be taken seriously.”

The actor later responded to her allegations in emails to the NYT, saying he couldn’t “tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he said. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Twigs took to Instagram on Friday to discuss why she chose to speak out.

“It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me,” she wrote. “Which is why i have decided it's important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an interpersonal violent relationship leaving doesn't feel like a safe or achievable option.”

She added that she shared her experience in the hopes that she “can truly” help others feel less alone. “My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence,” she explained. “My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”