Nick Cannon and partner Brittany Bell recently welcomed a new bundle of joy into their lives.

Bell shared the news of the birth of a baby girl named Powerful Queen Saturday on Instagram. "The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas," she wrote. "So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL."

Powerful Queen is the couple's second child together. Golden was born in February 2017. This is Cannon's fourth kid. He has two, fraternal twins named Monroe and Moroccan Scott, from a previous marriage with Mariah Carey.

In a 2016 ABC News interview, Cannon said fatherhood is "what I was put on this Earth to do," and expressed a desire to have more children in the future. "I'm not against it. I talk about that all the time. I love children. Everybody knows that," Cannon said. "Whether it's having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I'm with it."