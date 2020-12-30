Two years after sharing his controversial “suicide forest” video, Logan Paul is reportedly being sued by a production company that is claiming it lost millions after he posted the offensive and graphic video.

The production company Planeless Pictures filed a new lawsuit against the infamous YouTuber to recoup millions they lost after a movie starring Paul fell through following the 2018 controversy.

According to TMZ, the movie titled Airplane Mode was intended to be a comedy where Paul plays a fictionalized version of himself. The film was set to have Logan star alongside other huge influencers including his brother Jake Paul, Juanpa Zureta, Nick Bateman, Amanda Cerny, and others. All those plans allegedly fell through after Logan faced major backlash for the tasteless video where he showed the dead body of a man who died of suicide by hanging himself in Aokigahara, Japan.

Planeless Pictures reportedly signed a licensing deal with Google for the flick to the tune of $3 million, losing it all following Paul’s careless actions. The company planned to roll out the movie on YouTube via each influencer’s page, potentially creating a revolutionary new way to distribute and monetize projects of this style.

The original vlog that torpedoed Planeless’ deal featured Paul closely examining the victim's dead body, and despite the minimal effort made to blur the body, it made for an incredibly unsettling video. The backlash that followed resulted in the video's removal less than 48 hours later.

Paul later did an apology tour, claiming to have grown and learned from the project, but it looks like he's not finished dealing with the consequences of his actions.

In the meantime, Paul is still prepping for that Floyd Mayweather fight no one asked one.