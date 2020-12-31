Kylie Jenner has reportedly been granted a restraining order against a man who is alleged to have broken into a house in her gated neighborhood.

TMZ reports that Jenner recently filed the request for the temporary restraining order against Justin Bergquist, and the order was approved on Wednesday. The legal documents alleged that Bergquist, who supposedly traveled all the way from North Dakota to her home in California, broke into a home in the community, fled on foot after he was spotted, and then later came back to the scene in his car.

Jenner has alleged that Bergquist traveled across the country to break into her home, and she has no idea who he is exactly. She has alleged that he might have intended to target her home, but they instead broke into the wrong house. This is reportedly because he told private security at the community that he had come to meet her, specifically, and he did not take anything from the house he did break into. She first filed for the restraining order over three weeks ago, and now Bergquist is legally required to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

Despite her concerns for her own safety, Jenner has a lot to celebrate as 2020 reaches its much-anticipated end. It was recently revealed that Kylie Jenner was behind four of the ten most-liked Instagram posts from 2020.