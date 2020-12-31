Jeopardy champion and interim host Ken Jennings issued an apology via Twitter Wednesday in response to "some unartful and insensitive things" he tweeted over the last several years.

Jennings explained that his previous practice of deleting certain tweets while keeping others to "be dunked on" created a misconception about his understanding of the backlash he received in response to his failed jokes.

If there was any lingering skepticism about his remorse for those tweets from the past, Jennings formally apologized, adding that this year has taught many people, himself included, about the importance of being kinder to one another.

Jennings came under fire last month when it was announced that he would be the first person tasked with filling the shoes of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who passed away in early November at the age of 80. The fallout stemmed from an unearthed 2014 tweet that was offensive.