It's finally happening. HBO Max will soon be available on Roku.

Following a months-long battle, WarnerMedia announced it had inked a distribution deal with the popular streaming platform, allowing Roku's nearly 50 million active users to stream HBO Max content on their Roku devices beginning this Thursday. The news comes about a week before the much-anticipated release of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.

"We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America," said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business of Roku. "Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia."

For those who already have an HBO subscription through their Roku devices, the HBO app will be automatically updated to the HBO Max app. Subscribers will also be able to log in to the app using their existing HBO information.

HBO Max costs $15 a per month, and delivers 10,000 hours of content, including TV series and films under the HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim banners. It was also recently announced that Warner Bros.'s entire 2021 film slate will simultaneously debut on HBO Max and theaters. Those movies will be exclusively available to stream on the service for one month.

"HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer," said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer of WarnerMedia. "We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience."

You can read reactions to the deal below.