Justin and Hailey Bieber fired back against a Selena Gomez stan who released a video calling on other Selenators to cyberbully the model. The Gomez fan told people to "go after" Hailey because "Selena is better" and “to fucking bombard" her Instagram Live with mean messages and comments.

Before marrying Hailey, Bieber had a long high-profile relationship with the “Ice Cream” singer. Gomez and Bieber split back in 2018. In response to the post, Justin defended his wife while sharing several snippets of the video.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so [forth]. I just wanted to share this so people get an idea of what we face on a day to day," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "After watching that I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small."

Hailey reposted his comments and shared her reaction to the video on her IG Stories. "I usually stay quiet and don't acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental," she wrote. "But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad."

She still tried to take the high road, wishing the fan who made the video “love, peace and happiness in this life!”

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior,” she continued. "Wishing the young woman in that video all the best."