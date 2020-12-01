Elliot Page announced on Tuesday that he is transgender, telling fans in an extended open letter that he feels "overwhelming gratitude" for everyone who has offered support during his journey.

"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot," the actor, who recently appeared in the second season of Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way's Umbrella Academy, said. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Later in the letter, Page noted the joy he felt in sharing this letter was a "fragile" one due to the violent realities many trans people face.

"In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women," Page pointed out. He also called out public figures, including political leaders and celebrities, who spew anti-trans rhetoric. They have blood on their hands, Page said, for their amplification of a message of violence and intolerance.

See Page's full letter below:

When sharing Page's statement shortly after its initial posting, a rep for GLAAD praised the actor's career and longtime advocacy for LGBTQ rights.

"Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people," the rep said. "We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted."

In 2008, Page received an Academy Award nomination for the breakthrough role of the title character in the Diablo Cody-penned Juno. Page has also received accolades for his work in Hard Candy, Inception, the Beyond: Two Souls game, and the aforementioned Umbrella Academy series.

In 2016, Elliot Page co-hosted the docuseries Gaycation with Ian Daniel. The series received critical acclaim, including an Emmy nomination in 2016 and back-to-back nominations at the GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Reality Program.