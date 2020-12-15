Longtime friends and business partners Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are featured in the new Grand Theft Auto Online update The Cayo Perico Heist.

As fans have been spotting in recent hours, the two industry titans are featured in a sequence that also includes an appearance from prolific Rockstar creative DJ Pooh. In the scene, Dre and Iovine squabble about some potentially lost music files.

Elsewhere in the update, producer Scott Storch also pops up:

Dr. Dre fans have put some added theoretical value into the update's timing, with several people noting that the surprise GTA V appearance was revealed on what was also the day of the Chronic release anniversary.

In late November, Tyler, the Creator confirmed players' discovery that he voiced several random characters in the game.

Billed as the "largest and most ambitious" Grand Theft Auto Online adventure yet, the Cayo Perico Heist experience is playable as either a lone operator or with the assistance of up to three additional players.

"The Cayo Perico Heist is our way of getting everyone together to party and dance in the safest possible way while also giving players the chance to take on our biggest and best Heist yet," Same Houser, president of Rockstar Games, told PC Gamer on Tuesday. "It's been a difficult and challenging year, and we wanted to make something everyone could have some fun in—we’re really excited for you to play."

