Not content with the full slate of movies and Disney+ series they announced back in 2019, Marvel Studios took the (virtual) stage during Disney’s Investors Day to detail a lot more about the MCU’s future. While 2020 didn’t offer a single bit of new MCU content (thanks, COVID), Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was quick to remind the public that there’s more coming very soon. And if that wasn’t enough, he brought a ton of shocking new information with him as well.

With added details to existing projects and shocking, brand new projects unveiled, the MCU’s future only looks to be bigger and bolder than what’s come before. To help you make sense of it all, we’ve dived deep into the news while also providing some comic book-based context about what fans can expect from these projects. Here’s everything you need to know about the future of Marvel.