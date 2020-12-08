Alfred Molina is returning to the Spider-Man universe, a full 16 years after last starring as Doctor Otto Octavius in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 67-year-old English-American actor will spar with Tom Holland's Spidey, who's a full two generations removed from the web-crawler played by Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2. Molina's involvement seems to confirm the information of a since-deleted post by Jamie Foxx that Holland's third Spider-Man movie will bring together several different Spider-Men and the villains they faced.

Story is being updated.