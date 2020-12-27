Some Clubhouse users banded together to create a live production of The Lion King over the holiday weekend.

Organized by executive producer and director Noelle Chesnut Whitmore, the show boasted a full cast and choir which performed twice on Saturday. Auditions for the roles were held on Clubhouse, with over 5,000 Clubhouse users dropping in to listen, including kids and families.

One of the actors, Lee-Lonn—who voiced Simba—shared a video of him rehearsing the song “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

Some people screen recorded parts of the event and posted them online, even though it's against Clubhouse rules.

Because Clubhouse is still in its beta phase, you did have to have an account to listen to the show. And according to TMZ, there might be other Clubhouse productions in the works, such as A Raisin in the Sun.

Those involved put in a lot of work for the event, so organizers are taking donations from anyone who’s feeling charitable.