Saturday Night Live's final 2020 episode kicked off with a little battle between VPs.

Hosted by Kristen Wiig, the broadcast began with a cold open poking fun at Mike Pence, who received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. He's joined by his replacement, Senator Kamala Harris played once again by Maya Rudolph. The cast portrays Pence, played by Beck Bennett, as a fervent BTS fan, before giving us the sweet satisfaction of showing Harris slap Pence across the face.

This also marks the debut of Alex Moffat's Joe Biden after Jim Carrey's exit.

Last week's episode, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, kicked off with the debut of Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci. The cold open saw McKinnon alongside Heidi Gardner as Dr. Deborah Birx, as they attempted to explained the Pfizer vaccine rollout to CNN's Wolf Blitzer portrayed by Beck Bennett.